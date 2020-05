Titus County Judge Brian Lee posted an update on his county’s COVID-19 numbers on his Facebook page Sunday morning. He said there were 11 new cases include six women and five men, ages 20 to 61. Judge Lee added that the county’s total is now at 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of our 121 total occurrences, 52 patients live in the same households as another one, two, or three other patients.