Titus County Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Theft and Burglary

Sometime between Friday afternoon on August 10, 2018 and Sunday morning August 12, 2018 a felony theft and a burglary of a vehicle occurred in Titus County. A Daryl Thomason Inc. 18 Wheeler hooked to a flatbed trailer loaded with new roofing shingles, and another flatbed trailer with a load of new plywood covered with a yellow and red tarp that had the logo Daryl Thomason Inc. was parked at the state gravel pit area located on the north side of Interstate 30 at the 170 Mile marker. This would be off the FM 1993 exit. These were parked there by two residents of Titus County while home for the weekends rest. Someone burglarized the truck and attempted to disconnect it from its trailer. They then apparently used another truck to steal the flatbed trailer with the load of plywood.

On Monday, August 13, 2018 the stolen trailer ( without its load of plywood) was recovered in Wilmer, TX . Wilmer, Texas is between Dallas, TX and Ennis, TX. The stolen trailer was attached to a stolen white in color 2015 Mack truck No: 0834 which had been stolen out of DeKalb, TX during this same weekend. The truck was also recovered and it is believed that this is the same truck used used by the perpetrators to steal the trailer load of plywood. At this time the load of plywood has not been recovered.

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assist in asking if anyone has information about this crime or had seen this vehicle traveling sometime this weekend please call the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with an investigator to relay your information. We also ask that anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity at the gravel parking area during this period where the trailer was stolen from, to please come forward with the information.

Attached is a picture of the stolen truck white in color 2015 Mack truck No: 0834 and flat-bed trailer (unloaded). Thanks for any assistance.