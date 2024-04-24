Titus County Fugitive Captured In Missouri

From Titus County Facebook Page 22 year old fugitive Kolby Dwayne Roach has been apprehended in Garden City Missouri. In a cooperative effort effort between Titus County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies in Cass County, MO, authorities acted on information regarding Roach’s location.

Kolby Roach awoke to discover that he was being taken into custody on a felony capias out of Titus County, TX. Roach had been on the lam for a little over a year. Kolby Roach also accumulated felony charges in Missouri for being the State of Missouri while a fugitive.

The origin of the charges stemmed from an incident in 2022 when Kolby Roach assaulted a Titus County Deputy during the execution of a search warrant for the arrest of another fugitive who was related to Roach.

Kolby Roach was ultimately sentence to probation for the offense however, he failed to comply with the requirements of the probation which triggered the capias for his arrest. Since that time, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office persisted with their efforts to locate Roach. Numerous searches were conducted in and around Titus County and also enlisted aid of Missouri law enforcement officials in several jurisdictions.