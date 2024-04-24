ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris City Council Accepting Applications for Volunteer Board and Commission Members

The Paris City Council is seeking more than 35 volunteers to serve on several city boards and commissions. These groups help shape and influence public policy, provide a more diverse viewpoint for the City Council to consider, and enable citizens to participate in city government processes.

There are thirteen boards and commissions, each with focused tasks and objectives, that need a variety of individuals with unique backgrounds to serve. Anyone interested in serving can find more information and the application form at ParisTexas.gov/Boards or call 903-784-9291.

Submit applications by 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, to be considered during this appointment cycle. The City Council will make appointments during their regular meeting on Monday, June 24.

