Thirty-year-old Daniel Navarro of Mt Pleasant was arrested on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged on Franklin and Camp County warrants with several counts of evading arrest, bond forfeiture on a narcotics charge, and 2 counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond totals $180,000.

Fifty-four-year-old Tammy Pernell Smith of Mt Pleasant was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $30,000. No details about the incident have been disclosed.