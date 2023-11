Crystal Ann Stacks

Titus County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Crystal Ann Stacks of Pittsburg on a warrant to revoke her probation on a charge of Credit or Debit Card Abuse of the Elderly. The county set her bond at $20,000, charged her with two misdemeanors, and she remains in the Titus County Jail.

Fifty-year-old Olen Floyd Matthews was arrested in Titus County for Revocation nof the Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $20,000.