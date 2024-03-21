Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Titus County Sheriff’s Seeks Fugitive

Ramiro Saucedo

Titus County wants 51-year-old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo for the felony offense of Invasive Visual Recording. The charges stem from an alleged offense that occurred in Titus County around mid-2019. Upon Saucedo’s activities were discovered, he is believed to have fled to Mexico, abandoning family, property, and other ties to Titus County. Saucedo’s predator behavior likely continues wherever he is. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with any information on where Ramiro Saucedo is currently living or working to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 with the information.

WANTED: Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo, 51, with birthdate of 05-14-1972.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved