Titus County Sheriff’s Seeks Fugitive

Titus County wants 51-year-old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo for the felony offense of Invasive Visual Recording. The charges stem from an alleged offense that occurred in Titus County around mid-2019. Upon Saucedo’s activities were discovered, he is believed to have fled to Mexico, abandoning family, property, and other ties to Titus County. Saucedo’s predator behavior likely continues wherever he is. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with any information on where Ramiro Saucedo is currently living or working to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 with the information.

WANTED: Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo, 51, with birthdate of 05-14-1972.