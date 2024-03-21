Sulphur Springs, Rains Schools Close For Eclipse

Sulphur Springs Independent School District named Monday, April 8, a school holiday for students and staff because of the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse. The school district said solar eclipse glasses are available for students to purchase to support the Sulphur Springs ISD science department.

Rains Independent School District said they would cancel all classes for the eclipse, and it should prioritize the safety of students, staff, parents, and visitors. The school district said it wants to address the potential increase in traffic during the eclipse through collaboration with city and county officials.