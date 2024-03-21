ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Sulphur Springs, Rains Schools Close For Eclipse

April Eclipse April 8
National Weather Service

 

Sulphur Springs Independent School District named Monday, April 8, a school holiday for students and staff because of the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse. The school district said solar eclipse glasses are available for students to purchase to support the Sulphur Springs ISD science department.

Rains Independent School District said they would cancel all classes for the eclipse, and it should prioritize the safety of students, staff, parents, and visitors. The school district said it wants to address the potential increase in traffic during the eclipse through collaboration with city and county officials.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved