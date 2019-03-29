Tonight’s High School Games Plus Rangers Drop Opener In Today’s Sports

Tonight on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will close out the first half of District play at Pittsburg. North Lamar is perfect so far, outscoring their opponents 34–4 in three games. First pitch is at 5:00 pm.

In other softball action, Prairiland will host Chapel Hill. Paris will play Pleasant Grove On the road. Chisum travels to Winnsboro, Cooper plays at Bland, Rivercrest hosts Saltillo, and Detroit is at North Hopkins.

On the baseball diamond, the Paris Wildcats will play Liberty Eylau at home. Prairiland travels to Cooper. Detroit travels to Maud. North Lamar and Chisum have the night off.

The Texas Rangers opened the 2019 Season against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday. Things started off well but the Cubs put across six runs in the 5th and then six more to win it, 12-4. The teams take today off and go back at it Saturday night at 7:05 pm with Volquez vs Darvish.

The Stars took care of business last night as they defeated Edmonton 3–2 in a shootout.

And The Mavs fell to Miami 105–99 in the final ever meeting between Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade.

In last night’s NCAA basketball tournament, Virginia beat Oregon, 53-49, it was Gonzaga 72, FSU 58, Perdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in OT and Texas Tech rolled Michigan 63-44. Here is the schedule for tonight: No. 3 LSU vs No. 2 Michigan State at 6:09 pm, No. 5 Auburn against No. 1 North Carolina at 6:29 pm, No. 4 VA Tech vs No. 1 Duke at 8:39 pm and No. 3 Houston against No. 2 Kentucky at 8:59 pm.

The Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Quinn, who visited The Star last week and also met with the New Orleans Saints, is getting a new one-year deal worth $8 million from the Cowboys and he can earn $1 million more in incentives.

Greg Schiano is stepping down as the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator, citing a “need to spend more time on my faith and family.”

Schiano announced his decision Thursday in a joint statement with coach Bill Belichick. ” Schiano said. “I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.” Schiano was hired by the Patriots less than two months ago.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is backing off a budget request to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics, reversing course after his administration weathered days of criticism for the proposed cut. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Michigan, Trump said he had authorized funding for the event. “I heard about it this morning. I have overridden my people. We’re funding the Special Olympics.”

And, don’t forget the Mt Pleasant soccer team will take on Pine Tree tonight at 8:00 pm at Pittsburg. Ticket are $3 for students and $5 for adults.