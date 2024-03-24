Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Tornado Hits McCurtain County

A National Weather Service, storm survey team, has confirmed a brief EF 1 tornado occurred Thursday in McCurtain County. The tornado touched down at 11:00 pm on the west side of Highway 259 north of Broken Bow during an outbreak of severe thunderstorms. They reported no injuries.

The tornado, which had estimated peak winds of 100 mph, traveled half a mile and had a path width of 200 yards, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to NWS, a home in the area had significant roof damage, and two other homes and several outbuildings had structural damage. A hotel on the south side of Hochatown, Oklahoma, had considerable roof damage.

McCurtain County Emergency Management assisted the NWS crew in locating the damage. EF 1 tornadoes have winds between 86 and 110 mph.

