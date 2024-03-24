Weekly Road Report

TxDot Paris District

March 25 – March 30

Safety Message: Bicycle Safety Campaign

Bicyclist fatalities from traffic crashes are on the rise in Texas. From 2017 through 2021, accidents killed 364 cyclists on our streets and highways. In 2021 alone, there were 2,267 traffic crashes involving bicyclists in Texas, resulting in 92 deaths, a 12 percent increase in fatalities over the previous year. The two top contributing factors in these crashes were driver inattention and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers, and they fine them for violating traffic laws. They must obey all traffic signs and signals, including red lights and stop signs, ride in the same direction as traffic, use hand signals when turning or stopping, and yield the right of way. Cyclists must also have a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back of their bike when riding at night. TxDOT offers these additional safety tips to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

When riding a bike:

Always wear a helmet.

Use the bike lane if it’s there, or ride as near as possible to the curb.

Be visible and safe by wearing light/reflective clothing.

Learn more about bicycle safety.

When behind the wheel:

Pass bikes at a safe distance and give cyclists room to ride.

When turning, yield the right of way to cyclists.

Obey the speed limit and pay 100 percent attention to the road.

Fannin County

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

FM 274, from SH 78 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone. During the project, there will be road closures at the Cottonwood Creek and Sandy Creek bridges as the contractor replaces the existing bridge. Crews will place message boards before the road closures to alert local traffic of the upcoming closure.

FM 68, from SH 78 to FM 271. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 28 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 1020 at Caney Creek. CR 1020 at Caney Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic must use CR 1030 as a detour.

SH 121, from SH 56 to SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

SH 19, from I-30 to Rains County Line. Watch for crews performing tree trimming and removal.

Franklin County

Spur 423, at I-30 North Frontage Road. Watch for four-way stop conditions as crews activate traffic signals for the seven-day flashing period.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, ramp closures at LP 286, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

SH 24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade bridge rail.

Lamar & Red River Counties

US 271 from FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove trees and brush from within the right-of-way.

Delta County

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

SH 19 at South Sulphur and South Sulphur Relief. Watch for temporary shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas), at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on signals at various locations, performing concrete median work, placing signal drill shafts on University Street, and placing signal box controller pads at various locations. Signal heads and the Hawk system are currently being placed. Final striping is underway, and barrels and barricades have been removed to open lanes. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on the project’s cross culverts and culvert extensions and placing flexbase and geogrid at various locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has shifted traffic to the west to begin removing asphalt, concrete, and some existing driveways. Placement of storm sewer will continue along FM 2642 north of I-30 towards SH 66 with embankment and excavation work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567. The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has completed subgrade widening, cement treatment, flex base, and geogrid of the subgrade near mile six of the eight-mile project. The contractor is currently performing finish work and grading ditches at this location. The section ride test, along with the prime coat, will begin soon. Riprap and erosion control work is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge have barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has completed placing beams and pouring the concrete deck on Shelby Avenue and is placing concrete railing and installing riprap at Bledsoe Creek. Flex base and asphalt will be placed soon at the Bledsoe Creek location. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will shift westbound frontage roads to one-way; this will require northbound FM 1570 traffic to turn right and go east on the eastbound frontage road and follow the detour to the U-turn at Monty Stratton to continue northbound on 1570 north of I-30. The underpass will remain open, and northbound FM1570 traffic will still be able to take a left to go west on the westbound frontage road. Southbound 1570 traffic will be able to operate as usual. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and perform the area’s central lane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties