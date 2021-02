It’s already been a tough year for Texas restaurants, and that was before last week’s winter blast. Anna Tauzin (tah-zin) is the Chief Revenue & Innovation officer at the Texas Restaurant Association and says many had to shut their doors because they had no power, causing most eateries to get rid of food before it went bad. Many are still under boil water notices and that’s creating even more problems. But Tauzin says despite the issues, restaurants across the state are still safe places to eat.