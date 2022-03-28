TPWD Funding Gilmer And Winnsboro Parks

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) allocates competitive grants to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. The Small Community Recreation Grants served towns of less than 20,000, and TPWD awarded 12 communities. Locally receiving grants are the city of Gilmer welcoming $150,000 for its Abney Street Park project and Winnsboro for its Lion’s Park project.