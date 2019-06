A North Dakota man was arrested by a State Trooper on felony drug charges after he was stopped for a defective tail-light on I-30 in Hopkins County. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached and a subsequent search turned up just over 11 grams of THC oil. Twenty-three-year-old Bashir Ibrahim was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and and released after posting $20,000 bond.