Truck Runs Off Bridge

A Sherwin Williams box truck was riding between the Dallas North Tollway ramp and the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Victory Avenue. Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office worked to secure a box truck hanging off a bridge near downtown Dallas. It happened around 2:30 on Monday afternoon. Dallas Fire Rescue positioned a ladder below the overpass to lift technicians to the truck cab. When they reached the driver, they put him in a harness, hooked him up to a rope system, and lifted him to safety.

