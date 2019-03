More than 2,000 acres of what is now federal land will soon be back in the hands of Fannin County. That was after a bill was signed by President Trump Tuesday morning. Fannin Judge Randy Moore said it was a historic moment for the entire county. These 2,205 acres around Lake Fannin have been under the control of the U.S. Forest Service since the 1970s. Representative John Ratcliffe and Senator John Cornyn have been pushing for the last few years to give ownership back to Fannin County.