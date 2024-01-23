TSBN Sports Livestreaming NTCC Eagles

Live Stream NTCC Eagle Baseball and Softball

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is partnering with TSBN Sports to livestream the Eagle Baseball and Softball games this spring. All home games can be seen live on www.tsbnsports.com. Select road games will be live-streamed as well.

Parents and supporters of Eagle Athletics can also watch on your Smart TV if you have Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV by downloading TSBN’s free App.

Fans can go back and forth to watch the games by hitting the Watch Again tab on tsbnsports.com.

You can find NTCC’s Softball and Baseball schedules on the Eagle Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.