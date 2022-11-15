Tuesday’s Sports

Phrygian Caps
NFL
Monday
Commanders (5-5) 32 – Eagles (8-1) 21
NBA
Monday
Celtics (11-3) 126 – Thunder (6-8) 122
Clippers (8-6) 122 – Rockets (2-12) 106
Warriors (6-8) 132 – Spurs (6-8) 95
Tuesday
Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 pm TNT
Clippers at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm
Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (9-5-1) at Tampa Lightning (8-6-1) 6:00 pm ESPN+
MLB
The American League Rookie of the Year went to Julio Rodriguez of Dominican. He dazzled the Home Run Derby and propelled the Mariners to a long-awaited trip to the playoffs.
OLMYPICS
They have revealed the mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. It’s a Phrygian (FREE-jee-ON) cap. The soft bright red, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, and modern-day Turkey, where the name originates. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution.
HIGH SCHOOL
Emma Young made Mansfield Timberview High School history. She became the first female kicker on the typically all-boys varsity football team to play in the playoffs.
Playoffs
6A DI
Rockwall +6 over Waxahachie
6A DII
Harker Heights +20 over Royse City
5A DI
Longview +24 over Lone Star
5A DII
Everman + 11 over Terrell
4A DI
Celina + 13 over Kaufman
Anna +2 over Stephenville
4A DII
Aubry +5 over Center
Pleasant Grove + 20 over Caddo Mills
Gilmer +31 over Gainesville
Carthage + 35 over Van Alstyne
3A DI
Pottsboro +20 over Whitney
Grandview +13 over Mineola
West +3 over Mt Vernon
Malakoff +13 over Winnsboro
3A DII
West Rusk +6 over Waskom
Hooks +7 over Harmony
Daingerfield +11 over DeKalb
Newton +38 over New Boston
2A DI
Cooper +7 over Corrigan-Camden
Beckville +3 0ver Joaquin
Timpson +42 over Frankston
Centerville +14 over Honey Grove
2A DII
James Bowie +6 over Deweyville
Lovelady +24 over Maud