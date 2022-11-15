Tuesday’s Sports

Phrygian Caps

NFL

Monday

Commanders (5-5) 32 – Eagles (8-1) 21

NBA

Monday

Celtics (11-3) 126 – Thunder (6-8) 122

Clippers (8-6) 122 – Rockets (2-12) 106

Warriors (6-8) 132 – Spurs (6-8) 95

Tuesday

Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 pm TNT

Clippers at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (9-5-1) at Tampa Lightning (8-6-1) 6:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

The American League Rookie of the Year went to Julio Rodriguez of Dominican. He dazzled the Home Run Derby and propelled the Mariners to a long-awaited trip to the playoffs.

OLMYPICS

They have revealed the mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. It’s a Phrygian (FREE-jee-ON) cap. The soft bright red, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, and modern-day Turkey, where the name originates. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution.

HIGH SCHOOL

Emma Young made Mansfield Timberview High School history. She became the first female kicker on the typically all-boys varsity football team to play in the playoffs.

Playoffs

6A DI

Rockwall +6 over Waxahachie

6A DII

Harker Heights +20 over Royse City

5A DI

Longview +24 over Lone Star

5A DII

Everman + 11 over Terrell

4A DI

Celina + 13 over Kaufman

Anna +2 over Stephenville

4A DII

Aubry +5 over Center

Pleasant Grove + 20 over Caddo Mills

Gilmer +31 over Gainesville

Carthage + 35 over Van Alstyne

3A DI

Pottsboro +20 over Whitney

Grandview +13 over Mineola

West +3 over Mt Vernon

Malakoff +13 over Winnsboro

3A DII

West Rusk +6 over Waskom

Hooks +7 over Harmony

Daingerfield +11 over DeKalb

Newton +38 over New Boston

2A DI

Cooper +7 over Corrigan-Camden

Beckville +3 0ver Joaquin

Timpson +42 over Frankston

Centerville +14 over Honey Grove

2A DII

James Bowie +6 over Deweyville

Lovelady +24 over Maud