Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Bills (12-3) vs. Bengals (11-4) Postponed

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s game Monday night against the Bengals. According to a Bills statement early Tuesday morning, he is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

The chilling scene midway through the opening quarter of the Monday night showdown between the two NFL powers led the league to postpone the game about 90 minutes after kickoff.

CPR was administered to Hamlin, 24, on the field for multiple minutes after he collapsed following his tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. An ambulance took Hamlin off the playing field 16 minutes after he collapsed and drove him to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

NBA

Monday

76ers (22-14) 120 – Pelicans (23-14) 111

Nets (25-12) 139 – Spurs (12-25) 103

Mavericks (22-16) 111 – Rockets (10-27) 106

Tuesday

Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (23-9-6) at Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6) at 9:00 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Monday

No. 16 Tulane (12-2) 46 – No. 10 USC (11-3) 45

No. 17 LSU (10-4) 63 – Purdue (8-6) 7

Tulane scores 16 in the final four minutes and stuns USC with a nine second fourth quarter loss, 46-45.

Monday Jan 9

No. 3 TCU (13-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Inglewood CA at 6:30 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Tuesday

Carthage at Gilmer, 6:00 pm

Chapel Hill MP at Winona 5:00 pm

Harts Bluff at Greenville Christian 5:00 pm

Hooks at Sabine, 6:15 pm

Jefferson at Waskom, 6:30 pm

Longview at Marshall, 6:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant at Hallsville, 7:00 pm

Ore City at Union Grove, 5:30 pm

Tyler at Pine Tree, 6:30 pm

Boys

Tuesday

Carthage at Gilmer, 7:15 pm

Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant at Winona 5:30 pm

Hallsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 pm

Harmony at Quitman, 7:30 pm

Harts Bluff at Greenville Christian 5:00 pm

Hooks at Sabine, 7:30 pm

Marshall at Longview, 7:30 pm

Ore City at Union Grove, 6:00 pm

Pine Tree at Texas High, 7:00 pm