Tuesday’s Sports

NHL

John Klingberg scored on the Stars’ first shot, and the Golden Knights’ 25 shots didn’t hit. Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final. It was Dallas’ first NHL playoff shutout in the Stars’ first 1-0 playoff win in regulation since 2000. Game 3 is Thursday at 7:00 pm with Dallas leading 1-0.

MLB

The surging Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4-win Monday afternoon. Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, and Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run. Seattle won its sixth straight and 11th in the past 14. After starting 8-19, the Mariners are back within three games of .500. Moore drove in a career-high four runs.

The Rangers will host the Los Angeles Angels tonight in the opener of a three-game series, with last-place Texas knowing that its playoff chances are all but hopeless. With six consecutive losses, Texas (13-27) is 7 1/2 games out of a playoff position. The Angels (17-25) are 4 1/2 games back in the postseason race.

PGA

Dustin Johnson won the FedEx Cup on Monday by holding his nerve, hitting just enough fairways, and making a few key putts when his lead began to shrink. He tapped in for birdie on the last hole for a 2-under 68, giving him a three-shot victory in the Tour Championship.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburg and Tatum canceled this week’s high school games due to COVID-19 exposure at Tatum. Tatum ISD announced Monday that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19. Pittsburg and Tatum were next on the football schedule for this coming Friday. Tatum defeated Daingerfield last Friday 17-8.

New Boston high school announced late Monday night that a football team member tested positive for COVID-19. The student was at football practice on Monday. Superintendent Brian Bobbitt said he is working with local health authorities to determine if more students need quarantining.

In other games last Friday, Canton did in North Lamar 65-19, Paris defeated Celina 10-7. It was Gilmer over Henderson 22-20, Gladewater did in Spring Hill 66-21, Pittsburg lost to Mt Vernon 36-7,

Paul Pewitt doubled Atlanta 40-21. It was Rains out running Edgewood 58-21, Winnsboro shut out Hooks 42-0, Chisum lost to Wolfe City 13-7, Prairiland 56-Tom Bean 19, and Eustace beat Lone Oak 32-7.