Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

ALCS – Game 2, TX 2-0

Rangers (90-72) 5 – Astros (90-72) 4

NLCS – Game 1, Phillies 1-0

Phillies (90-72) 5 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 3

For two games over two nights in the ALCS and seven games since the playoffs began, the Texas Rangers have won just about all of the big moments that have come their way this October. Texas was at it again Monday, winning a nail-biting 5-4 decision in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park that puts the Houston Astros in the kind of postseason hole they’ve rarely been in during their seven-season run of October dominance. Game 3 is Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Tuesday

NLCS – Game 2, Phillies 1-0

Diamondbacks (84-78) at Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at 7:07 pm TBS

NFL

Monday

Cowboys (4-2) 20 – Chargers (2-3) 17

Dak Prescott called last night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers a “must-win.” He and his teammates did just that. They came up with a 20-17 victory against the Chargers. Fans doubt brought on by Week 5’s blowout loss, 42-10, against the San Francisco 49ers has been put to one side for now.

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that country music icon Dolly Parton will perform for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show when the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving.

NBA

Monday

Rockets (3-0) 99 – Spurs (1-2) 89

HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburg was the host of the District 15-4A’s track meet last week. Pittsburg’s Varsity Boys and Girls finished first overall. The Pirates JV Boys came in second, and the girls finished first. Pittsburg’s Junior High Boys and Girls finished first. Both varsity teams will advance to the Regionals.

Smoaky.com released the Player of the Week in both East and Central Texas. Somaky named Mt Pleasant’s Antez Jeffery on defense for East Texas after coming up with 13 Tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 Interceptions against Nacogdoches. He helped the Tigers defeat Nac 27-21.

Week 8 East and Central Texas “Players of the Week”

East Texas:

Overall:

Colton Miller, RB/LB, Van, 17 carries for 223 yards, 3 TDs, including converting two critical third-downs and scoring the game-sealing TD 7 Tackles, 2-TFL, 1-Sack, 1-QBP, W/Center 56-36.

Offense:

(I couldn’t separate these three, and I hate ties!)

Tymorian Cartwright, Soph., QB, San Augustine, 10-19 passing for 264 yards, 3 TDs, 23 carries for 214 yards, 4 TDs, W/Joaquin 49-48.

Clint Thurman, QB, Lindale, 46 carries for 310 yards, 4 TDs, 5-9 passing for 39 yards, W/Chapel Hill 35-23.

Ralon Williams, QB, Woodville, 15-20 passing for 291 yards, 8 TDs, three carries for 74 yards, 1 TD, W/Huntington 69-6.

Defense:

Antez Jeffery, Mount Pleasant, 13 Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 Interceptions, W/Nacogdoches, 27-21.

Special Teams:

Ayden Barrett, QB/P, Bullard, six punts for 40.0-average, 2-Inside 20, 153-yards passing, 2-TDs, 10 yards rushing, W/Brownsboro 28-21.

MPISD announces the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees: Truman Adair, Sarah Brown, Steve Graf, Willie Houston, Molly Homer Johnson, Tripp MacKay, Frankie Thomas, and Stanley Veasley. Each inductee will be recognized before the kickoff at the Homecoming game against Whitehouse on Friday, October 20, starting at 6:50 pm. They will also receive a private pre-game ceremony for the honorees, their families, and close friends. The inductees will serve as honorary captains and participate in the pre-game coin toss. In recognition of their selections, each inductee will wear a commemorative gold jacket during the pre-game ceremony. Mount Pleasant ISD will display portraits of each inductee later in the hallway of the Willie Williams Gymnasium.