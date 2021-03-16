Tuesday’s Sports

NTCC Vs. BPCC

NBA

San Antonio 109 – Pistons 99

Clippers 109 – Dallas 99

NFL

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson mourns the death of daughter Maia. The former NFL star wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken and devastated” to share the news about the death of his 25-year-old daughter. Across 11 seasons in the NFL, Johnson played for the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers.

He currently works for ESPN as an analyst on “NFL Live” and co-hosts a radio show.

NCAAW

It could be one of the most wide-open tournaments in history, with a dozen teams capable of winning the women’s NCAA title. UConn is in its usual spot with a No. 1 seed for the women’s NCAA Tournament. Familiar territory for Stanford and South Carolina, too.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce and CASPR Group announced a partnership that will see the Lion Athletics install CASPR’s award-winning disinfection technology throughout the school’s athletics facilities. Under the agreement, Commerce installed CASPR technology throughout Lion Athletics’ facilities to provide 24/7 continuous disinfection to the lobby, meeting rooms, offices, and locker rooms for all sports, including Football, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Golf, Volleyball, and Track & Field.

The A&M-Commerce Lions wrap up the regular season on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting Texas Woman’s University for an essential LSC Central Division series. It starts at 6:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at the Field House with A&M-Commerce is 4-6. TWU is 3-7.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College took on Trinity Valley Community College in the Conference home opener at Eagle field on Saturday. TVCC would defeat NTCC 8-5 in game one and 2-0 in game two. NTCC will next take on Navarro College on Wednesday (Mar 17) and Bossier Parrish Community College on Saturday (Mar 20), both games on the road. You can keep up to date with NTCC Athletic schedules by going to www.ntcceagles.com.

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball made the trip east to take on Bossier Parrish Community College on Saturday. The Cavaliers would hold on for a 9-7 win in game one, and NTCC would earn the 11-3 victory in game two. The Eagles had a road trip for a non-conference match at Grayson College on Monday (Mar 15) before resuming conference play at Eagle Field at Bob Baker Stadium on Thursday at 1:00 pm against Paris JC.

HIGH SCHOOL

Detroit ISD superintendent Kathie Thompson says they are pursuing a certified teacher and head boys’ basketball coach. Coach Da’on Savage resigned after heading the team since 2019 with a record of 14-38.