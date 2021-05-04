Tuesday’s Sports

Baylor’s New Head Coach Nicki Collen

MLB

Twins (11-16) 6 – Texas (13-17) 5

Tuesday

Houston at New York Yankees 6:00 pm

Texas at Minnesota 6:40 pm

NHL

Panthers (35-14-5) 5 – Stars (21-17-14) 4

NCAA

Baylor University announced Monday evening it had hired former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen to run the program. Collen will be the fifth head coach in Baylor women’s basketball history, taking over for Hall-of-Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who left for LSU last week. Collen spent three seasons with the WNBA franchise, earning WNBA Coach of the Year honors and leading the team to the Semifinals.

LSC

The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team split a pair of dramatic one-run contests on the road with Cameron University on Monday afternoon. The Lions were 2-1 winners in the opening game, while the Aggies took the second game 4-3. The Lions wrap up the regular season on Sunday, May 9, at 3:00 pm at home against St. Edward’s.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in fourth place after the NCAA Division II West Regional opening at Wildhorse GC at Robson Ranch on Monday. The Lions shot a 12-over par 300 Monday and can make critical moves in Tuesday’s “Moving Day” round. St. Mary’s leads the tournament at 289, followed by West Texas A&M at 294 and DBU at 295, and the Lions have a one-stroke lead on Arkansas-Fort Smith and a four-stroke advantage on Oklahoma Christian.

RXIV

NTCC will host a one-game play-in on Tuesday (May 4), 3:00 pm against Panola College. The winner advances to the post-season and will travel to Houston to play in the San Jacinto College Regional.

HIGH SCHOOL

The 2021 UIL Track & Field State Meet will be held May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at The University of Texas at the Austin campus.

Clint Fuller, Pleasant Grove’s former defensive coordinator, has landed a job at Kilgore ISD. He will be their new head football coach.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Red Oak at Marshall Fri 5:00 pm (2-3)

3A

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3) K-Lake 97.7

White Oak vs. Atlanta at ETBU Marshall Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb at Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm on Star 96.9

2A

Union Grove vs. Linden-Kildare at Marshall Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Huntsville at Hallsville Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Longview vs. Nacogdoches at Longview Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Marshall vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Fri 6:30 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Spring Hill at Gilmer Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Kilgore vs. Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

Paul Pewitt vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

White Oak vs. Harleton at Pittsburg Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)