Tuesday’s Sports

Haynes King – David Zalubowski, ASSOCIATED PRESS
MLB
Houston (84-59) 15 – Texas (53-90) 1
NFL
Raiders (1-0) 33 – Ravens (0-1) 27
In the second half, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs did what they needed to do, scoring the Browns 23-7 in half to pick up the 33-29 win last weekend. Mahomes, of Whitehouse, went 27-for-36 with 337 yards and three touchdowns and now moves to 11-0 all-time in September with the Chiefs.
A former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, Parys Haralson has died at age 37. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after playing college ball at Tennessee before San Francisco selected him in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NCAA
Former Longview Lobo Haynes King is now recovering after breaking his ankle in Denver when the Aggies took on the Colorado Buffaloes. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that the East Texan had successful surgery on Sunday and will not return until mid-October. However, backup quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game, and Texas A&M was able to win a tight 10-7 contest against the Buffaloes.
HIGH SCHOOL
Sulphur Springs Lady Cats volleyball team was in Mt. Pleasant last Friday and swept the Lady Tigers 3-0 in the first district contest. Sulphur Springs has now won four of their previous five games and is 15-10. Sulphur Springs now takes on Texas High while Mt Pleasant heads to Hallsville Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Ranked in the top 20 for Northeast Texas
6A
No. 4 Rockwall, No. 7 Rockwall Heath
5A DI
No. 9 Longview
5A DII
No. 2 Lovejoy, No. 9 Ennis, No. 13 Texas High, No. 15 Pine Tree
4A DI
No. 1 Argyle, No. 7 TY Chapel Hill, No. 8 Paris, No. 11 Kilgore, No. 16 Lindale, No. 18 Anna
4A DII
No. 2 Carthage, No. 3 Gilmer, No. 5 Celina, No. 9 Van, No. 16 Caddo Mills
3A DI
No. 5 Tatum, No. 8 Mt Vernon, No. 14 Winnsboro, No. 18 Gladewater
3A DII
No. 1 Gunter, No. 7 West Rusk, No. 8 Daingerfield, No. 9 Waskom, No. 13 DeKalb, No. 16 Harmony, No. 18 Elysian Fields
2A DI
No. 3 Timpson, No. 7 Beckville, No. 13 Cooper
2A DII
No. 6 Tenaha