Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (84-59) 15 – Texas (53-90) 1

NFL

Raiders (1-0) 33 – Ravens (0-1) 27

In the second half, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs did what they needed to do, scoring the Browns 23-7 in half to pick up the 33-29 win last weekend. Mahomes, of Whitehouse, went 27-for-36 with 337 yards and three touchdowns and now moves to 11-0 all-time in September with the Chiefs.

A former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, Parys Haralson has died at age 37. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after playing college ball at Tennessee before San Francisco selected him in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

NCAA

Former Longview Lobo Haynes King is now recovering after breaking his ankle in Denver when the Aggies took on the Colorado Buffaloes. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that the East Texan had successful surgery on Sunday and will not return until mid-October. However, backup quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game, and Texas A&M was able to win a tight 10-7 contest against the Buffaloes.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats volleyball team was in Mt. Pleasant last Friday and swept the Lady Tigers 3-0 in the first district contest. Sulphur Springs has now won four of their previous five games and is 15-10. Sulphur Springs now takes on Texas High while Mt Pleasant heads to Hallsville Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Ranked in the top 20 for Northeast Texas

6A

No. 4 Rockwall, No. 7 Rockwall Heath

5A DI

No. 9 Longview

5A DII

No. 2 Lovejoy, No. 9 Ennis, No. 13 Texas High, No. 15 Pine Tree

4A DI

No. 1 Argyle, No. 7 TY Chapel Hill, No. 8 Paris, No. 11 Kilgore, No. 16 Lindale, No. 18 Anna

4A DII

No. 2 Carthage, No. 3 Gilmer, No. 5 Celina, No. 9 Van, No. 16 Caddo Mills

3A DI

No. 5 Tatum, No. 8 Mt Vernon, No. 14 Winnsboro, No. 18 Gladewater

3A DII

No. 1 Gunter, No. 7 West Rusk, No. 8 Daingerfield, No. 9 Waskom, No. 13 DeKalb, No. 16 Harmony, No. 18 Elysian Fields

2A DI

No. 3 Timpson, No. 7 Beckville, No. 13 Cooper

2A DII

No. 6 Tenaha