Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Saints (4-2) 13 – Seahawks (2-5) 10

MLB

WORLD SERIES

Tuesday

G1 Atlanta at Houston 7:09 pm FOX

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr., invests in the Seattle Mariners and will be a part of the ownership.

LSC

A&M Lions women’s golf is in ninth place after day one at Rollins Legends Invitational in Orlando, FL. Going up against nine other teams ranked in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Top-25, the No.11 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in ninth place after Monday’s action. Battling a lengthy weather delay and stoppages due to low daylight, the Lions posted a team score of 614 in the first two rounds. Lynn University, the top-ranked team in the country, leads the 12-team field with a score of 586 on Monday.

As announced on Monday afternoon, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has swept this week’s Lone Star Conference awards. Miklo Smalls (Plano East) won the offensive award, Dee Walker (Moultrie, Ga.) earned the nod for the weekly defensive award, and Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) won the special teams award for the week.

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday signed a law restricting transgender students from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity. Texas is the eighth state and the largest to pass legislation addressing transgender athletes’ access to sports this year. South Dakota also enacted restrictions but did so through executive order. Idaho passed similar legislation in 2020, but a federal court has blocked it.

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats travel tonight to take on the Lady Lobos in the final volleyball of the season. However, they already have their ticket to the 15-5A Bi-District playoffs that should start on Monday, Nov. 1.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 10

6A

11 – Rockwall Heath, 15 – Rockwall

5A DI

8 – Longview

5A DII

1 – Lovejoy, 5 – Texas High, 6 – Ennis

4A DI

3 – Melissa, 4 – Argyle, 9 – Kilgore, 10 – Paris, 15 – TY Chapel Hill, 17 – Kaufman

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 5 – Gilmer, 6 – Celina, 8 – Van, 16 – Pleasant Grove, 20 – Liberty Eylau

3A DI

4 – Mt Vernon, 8 – Malakoff, 9 – Pottsboro, 10 – Tatum, 14 – Gladewater, 16 – Mineola

3A DII

1 – Franklin, 2 – Gunter, 4 – Waskom, 10 – Daingerfield, 16 – Elysian Fields, 17 – Harmony, 18 – Bells, 19 – DeKalb

2A DI

2 – Timpson, 11 – Beckville, 15 – Cooper, 16 – Joaquin, 18 – Alto

2A DII

14 – Tenaha