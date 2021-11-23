Tuesday’s Sports

LeBron James

.They suspended LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. Both will affect games on Tuesday. James will forfeit about $284,000 in salary, while Stewart will lose about $45,000. It is the first suspension in the 19-year career of James, who has won four NBA titles with three teams

The Mt Pleasant Tigers opening round game in the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic pitted them against Dallas Spruce at Frisco Centennial High School. The Tigers now advance to the winner’s side of the bracket and face El Paso in the second round of the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic at Frisco Centennial High School. You can purchase tournament and game pass at www.mavs.com/fallclassic.

The Tigers advance to the semifinals versus Mansfield Legacy in the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic at Frisco Centennial High School.

