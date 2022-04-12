Tuesday’s Sports

Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard

WNBA

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed her concern Monday about Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner and said the league is doing they can to “bring her home.” Engelbert addressed the media before the league’s draft in New York and mentioned Griner, who was the league’s No. 1 pick in 2013, right away in her opening remarks. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard with the top pick in the WNBA draft, and Indiana Fever took Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith at No. 2

NBA

Tuesday TNT

Cavaliers (44-36) at Brooklyn Nets (44-38) 6:00 pm

Clippers (42-40) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (46-36) 8:30 pm

NHL

Lightning (44-20-8) at Dallas Stars (42-27-4) 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Monday

Rockies (3-1) 6 – Texas (1-3) 4

Tuesday

Rockies at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Phoenix Diamondbacks 8:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Another well-known name in the sports world is stepping down from coaching. Arp ISD says that Dale Irwin, 53, who has coached the Arp Tigers since 2003, has decided to retire as of June 30.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes and determine rules violations. The board denied student-athletes from Odessa, Sherman, and two students from Cooper High Schools an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committees.

Dallas Skyline High School Head Band Director Carlton Williams was issued a suspension for one semester, three years’ probation, and a public reprimand. In addition, they issued Dallas Skyline High School two years’ probation and a public reprimand.

SOFTBALL

Mt Pleasant Varsity Softball begins at 4:00 pm vs. Hallsville Tuesday, followed by the JV game. We are trying to ensure we get this game in so there are no conflicts with District Track Meet. Mt Pleasant varsity baseball plays today at 4:00, and the JV will play Wednesday at 5:00.

The Paris Ladycat Softball Game scheduled to play on the “Hill” at 6:00 Tuesday is now earlier this afternoon. We hope to beat the rain. Ladycat Softball vs. Liberty Eylau will play at 4:30 today on the “Hill.”