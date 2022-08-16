Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

The Texas Rangers announced Monday afternoon that they had fired manager Chris Woodward. Woodward was in his fourth season at the helm of the Rangers, who entered Monday night’s home matchup with the Oakland Athletics at 51-63. The Rangers haven’t had a winning season under Woodward, whose career record with the club was 211-287. Third-base coach Tony Beasley was named the interim manager for the rest of the season.

The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5, the latest ever, because of the lockout that delayed an opening day. Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason would begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are on October 8 and 9, if necessary. Twelve teams will make the playoffs, up from the ten in place from 2012-21.

Monday

Rangers (52-63) 2 – Athletics (41-75) 1

White Sox (60-56) 4 – Astros (75-42) 2

Tuesday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Chicago White Sox at 7:10 pm

NFL

According to the newly-released list, Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks No. 3 on the list only behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers. Six spots down, at No. 9, is Longview High School alum turned San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, Trent Williams. Williams joined the particular group this year after he earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023. It makes him the first offensive lineman to be included in the “99 Club.”

COLLEGE

With two of the best players in the country leading the way and a championship game loss as motivation, Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of the year Will Anderson Jr., and the Crimson Tide received 54 of the 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank on Monday. They are followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, sixth Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, ninth Oklahoma, and tenth Baylor.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs hosted a volleyball tournament last week, and it appears teams will have to contend with the Lady Cats as Coach Bailey Dorner and her program went 5-1 over two days. They did in Grand Saline and Hughes Springs the first day and followed with a win over Mt Vernon, but Mt Vernon came back with a victory.

Today-

Gilmer takes on Jefferson at Marshall at 4:30 pm

Mt Pleasant is at Atlanta at 6:00 pm

North Hopkins at Pittsburg 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs at Prairiland 5:30 pm

Daingerfield at Rusk 5:30 pm

Paul Pewitt at Maud 5:30 pm