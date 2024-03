Two people were killed Tuesday night shortly before 10pm in a head-on collision in Bowie County. The preliminary DPS report indicates that 48-year-old Natasha E. Brewer of Texarkana was southbound on US 59 about 4 miles south of Texarkana when she crossed over the centerline and struck an SUV driven by 56-year-old Jason L. Foster of Tyler. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.