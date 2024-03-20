Wednesday’s Sports

UIL 5A All-Region team!
NBA
Tuesday
Rockets (33-35) 137 – Wizards (11-58) 114
Pelicans (42-26) 104 – Nets (26-43) 91
Mavericks (40-29) 113 – Spurs (15-54) 107
Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, Luka Doncic had 18 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks did in the San Antonio Spurs 113-107 on Tuesday night. Dallas (40-29) trails Sacramento (39-28) by percentage points for sixth place in the Western Conference and the final automatic playoff berth.
Wednesday
Jazz (29-39) at Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Wednesday
Coyotes (28-35-5) at Dallas Stars (41-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Congratulations to junior Reggie Webster and sophomore Carter Chism for being selected for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL 5A All-Region team!
TRACK
They moved the Mt Pleasant High School track meet at Hallsville on Thursday to Friday, March 22.36
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Atlanta 5 – New Boston 4
Bland 21 – Cumby 10
Blue Ridge 18 – Pottsboro 4
Bonham 18 – Leonard 0
Canton 14 – Kaufman 0
Carthage 14 – Center 6
Celina 13 – Anna 1
Community 5 – Farmersville 4
Como-Pickton 3 – Alba-Golden 1
Dobie 11 – Sam Rayburn 1
Dodd City 18 -Sam Rayburn 16
Ennis 11 – Crandall 8
Gilmer 13 – Spring Hill 1
Hallsville 13 – Longview 5
Harleton 5 – Linden-Kildare 4
Henderson 17 – Kilgore 0
Hooks 9 – Redwater 5
No. 11 Huntsville 2 – Lufkin 1
Jacksonville 10 – Rusk 9
James Bowie 9 – Harts Bluff 4
Jefferson 15 – Arp 1
No. 10 Kingwood Park 9 – Nacogdoches 0
No. 25 Lovejoy 13 – Princeton 0
McLeod 10 – Maud 0
No. 1 Melissa 17 – Denison 0
Mt Vernon 22 – Chapel Hill MP 2
North Hopkins 4 – Celeste 3
Overton 14 – Ore City 5
Palestine 9 – Madisonville 6
Panther Creek 2 – Van Alstyne 1
No. 22 Queen City 3 – DeKalb 2
No. 23 Rains 7 – Prairiland 0
Rivercrest 18 – Sulphur Bluff 1
No. 12 Rockwall 3 – No. 9 Aubrey 1
Rockwall-Heath 7 – Mesquite Horn 4
Royse City 16 – Tyler Legacy 2
Sabine 13 – Daingerfield 8
Texas High 14 – Marshall 5
Troup 15 – Waskom 0
No. 20 Whitesboro 15 – Pilot Point 0
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Alba-Golden 11 – Yantis 1
Beckville 17 – New Summerfield 2
Canton 3 – Kaufman 1
Carlisle 9 – Big Sandy 3
Como-Pickton 15 – Miller Grove 0
Cooper 7 – Wolfe City 3
Corsicana 12 – Red Oak 4
Elysian Fields 15 – Riverdale Academy 0
Grand Saline 27 – Lone Oak 1
Honey Grove 15 – Campbell 0
Jefferson 6 – Arp 3
Lufkin 10 – Dayton 0
Mabank 11 – Wills Point 0
Marshall 2 – Texas High 1
Maud 15 – Harts Bluff 0
Mesquite Horn 6 – No. 16 Rockwall 4
Midlothian Heritage 4 – Van Alstyne 3
Queen City 9 – DeKalb 6
Redwater 8 – Hooks 1
Saltillo 20 – Fruitvale 0
Shelbyville 13 – Woden 5
Sulphur Bluff 19 – Cumby 5
Tatum 7 – West Rusk 1
Troup 22 – Waskom 0
White Oak 5 – Van 4
No. 25 Whitehouse 12 – Mt Pleasant 1