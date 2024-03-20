ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Wednesday’s Sports

UIL 5A All-Region team!

NBA

Tuesday

Rockets (33-35) 137 – Wizards (11-58) 114

Pelicans (42-26) 104 – Nets (26-43) 91

Mavericks (40-29) 113 – Spurs (15-54) 107

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, Luka Doncic had 18 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks did in the San Antonio Spurs 113-107 on Tuesday night. Dallas (40-29) trails Sacramento (39-28) by percentage points for sixth place in the Western Conference and the final automatic playoff berth.

Wednesday

Jazz (29-39) at Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Coyotes (28-35-5) at Dallas Stars (41-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

Congratulations to junior Reggie Webster and sophomore Carter Chism for being selected for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL 5A All-Region team!

TRACK

They moved the Mt Pleasant High School track meet at Hallsville on Thursday to Friday, March 22.36

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Atlanta 5 – New Boston 4

Bland 21 – Cumby 10

Blue Ridge 18 – Pottsboro 4

Bonham 18 – Leonard 0

Canton 14 – Kaufman 0

Carthage 14 – Center 6

Celina 13 – Anna 1

Community 5 – Farmersville 4

Como-Pickton 3 – Alba-Golden 1

Dobie 11 – Sam Rayburn 1

Dodd City 18 -Sam Rayburn 16

Ennis 11 – Crandall 8

Gilmer 13 – Spring Hill 1

Hallsville 13 – Longview 5

Harleton 5 – Linden-Kildare 4

Henderson 17 – Kilgore 0

Hooks 9 – Redwater 5

No. 11 Huntsville 2 – Lufkin 1

Jacksonville 10 – Rusk 9

James Bowie 9 – Harts Bluff 4

Jefferson 15 – Arp 1

No. 10 Kingwood Park 9 – Nacogdoches 0

No. 25 Lovejoy 13 – Princeton 0

McLeod 10 – Maud 0

No. 1 Melissa 17 – Denison 0

Mt Vernon 22 – Chapel Hill MP 2

North Hopkins 4 – Celeste 3

Overton 14 – Ore City 5

Palestine 9 – Madisonville 6

Panther Creek 2 – Van Alstyne 1

No. 22 Queen City 3 – DeKalb 2

No. 23 Rains 7 – Prairiland 0

Rivercrest 18 – Sulphur Bluff 1

No. 12 Rockwall 3 – No. 9 Aubrey 1

Rockwall-Heath 7 – Mesquite Horn 4

Royse City 16 – Tyler Legacy 2

Sabine 13 – Daingerfield 8

Texas High 14 – Marshall 5

Troup 15 – Waskom 0

No. 20 Whitesboro 15 – Pilot Point 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 11 – Yantis 1

Beckville 17 – New Summerfield 2

Canton 3 – Kaufman 1

Carlisle 9 – Big Sandy 3

Como-Pickton 15 – Miller Grove 0

Cooper 7 – Wolfe City 3

Corsicana 12 – Red Oak 4

Elysian Fields 15 – Riverdale Academy 0

Grand Saline 27 – Lone Oak 1

Honey Grove 15 – Campbell 0

Jefferson 6 – Arp 3

Lufkin 10 – Dayton 0

Mabank 11 – Wills Point 0

Marshall 2 – Texas High 1

Maud 15 – Harts Bluff 0

Mesquite Horn 6 – No. 16 Rockwall 4

Midlothian Heritage 4 – Van Alstyne 3

Queen City 9 – DeKalb 6

Redwater 8 – Hooks 1

Saltillo 20 – Fruitvale 0

Shelbyville 13 – Woden 5

Sulphur Bluff 19 – Cumby 5

Tatum 7 – West Rusk 1

Troup 22 – Waskom 0

White Oak 5 – Van 4

No. 25 Whitehouse 12 – Mt Pleasant 1

