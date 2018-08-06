Two Dead In Henderson County Crash

From Department of Public Safety

At approximately 9:15 PM Sunday, Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Quanah Drive in the community of Payne Springs, Henderson County. Preliminary information shows the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, Kenneth Adam Case, 20, of Mabank was traveling eastbound on Quanah Dr, exiting a curve to the left, at an unsafe speed. The vehicle went off of the roadway and into the grass on the south side of Quanah. The driver over steered to the left causing the vehicle to enter a side skid. The truck then skidded back across the roadway and into the ditch on the north side of Quanah where it struck a tree with its front end. The truck caught fire killing the driver and his passenger, Alex Fiedler, 23, of Mabank. They were pronounced at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock and transported to Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank. The crash remains under investigation.