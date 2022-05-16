Two Paris High School Seniors Named National Merit® Scholarship Winners

Paris High School seniors Davis Green, valedictorian, and Adam Hartman, salutatorian, are among 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen to receive this year’s National Merit Scholarship. Green and Hartman were among a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in thisyear’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. Green, the son of Gregory and Amanda Green, plans on attending Columbia University majoring in pre-med to pursue a career in the medical field as a physician. He recently placed 1st in Extemp Speech and Lincoln Douglas Debate at the Regional UIL meet and will compete at State on May 23 rd – 25 th .

Hartman, the son of Michael and Tabitha Hartman, plans on attending Oklahoma State University majoring in biosystems engineering with plans to pursue a career in the medical field as a physician. He placed 1st in district UIL in four separate events, and was named this year’s homecoming king. Hartman earned a perfect score of 36 on his ACT.

Both Green and Hartman started the process for this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program their junior year when they took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen for the program. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named Semifinalists on a state- representational basis. More than 16,000 Semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.

From the Semifinalist group, over 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2022 program, about 7,500 Finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships.