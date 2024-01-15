Chapel Hill Honors Former Coach

Chapel Hill honored Lindal Alston as the 2024 Hall of Fame Spotling. Alston worked at Chapel Hill ISD from 1998 to 2009. During her time there, she served as the head girls’ basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and athletic director. In addition to her school roles, Alston was a volleyball referee for the last 39 years. Alston has many fond memories of her time at CHISD, but one that stands out is the community support. “During the 2004-05 season, we had a very competitive rivalry with Hughes Springs, and at both home and away games, we had to turn people away because of the fire code! We set up a screen in the Multipurpose building, and people could watch the game. We Both advanced to the Regional Tournament that year, recalled Alston.