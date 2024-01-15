ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Chapel Hill Honors Former Coach

Chapel Hill honored Lindal Alston as the 2024 Hall of Fame Spotling. Alston worked at Chapel Hill ISD from 1998 to 2009. During her time there, she served as the head girls’ basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and athletic director. In addition to her school roles, Alston was a volleyball referee for the last 39 years. Alston has many fond memories of her time at CHISD, but one that stands out is the community support. “During the 2004-05 season, we had a very competitive rivalry with Hughes Springs, and at both home and away games, we had to turn people away because of the fire code! We set up a screen in the Multipurpose building, and people could watch the game. We Both advanced to the Regional Tournament that year, recalled Alston.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved