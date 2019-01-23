TxDOT Creating Vehicle Task Force

Texas to form connected and automated Vehicle Task Force.

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Transportation announced today it is going to create a Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) Task Force to become a central point for CAV advancement in Texas. The task force is designed to be a one-stop resource for information and coordination on all ongoing CAV projects, investments, and initiatives in Texas. In addition to documenting public and private entity efforts and facilitating partnerships, the CAV Task Force will host industry forums and report lessons learned to enable progress and encourage greater collaboration.

“With our world-class universities, top-notch workforce and startup culture, Texas is a national leader in the development of new technologies,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “As transportation technology advances, the CAV Task Force will ensure that the Lone Star State remains at the forefront of innovation.”

“Our goal is to further build on the momentum already established with the Texas Technology Task Force and the Texas Innovation Alliance, and work with interested parties on the latest and greatest in CAV projects and enhancements,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “We look forward to furthering these important efforts as connected and autonomous vehicles become a reality.”

TxDOT has had a keen interest in the progress of autonomous vehicles as they have the potential to reduce dramatically crashes and improve roadway safety over time. They also provide opportunities to reimagine personal and commercial mobility with the quality of life and economic benefits. For example, CAV technology could enable greater movement for those who rely on transportation from others to access health care and routine appointments, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

The task force will continue to enable companies to pursue innovative ideas around CAV technology in a business-friendly way that has been the calling card for Texas in this space and others over time. It will also build on legislation passed by the 85th Legislature related to how connected and autonomous vehicles can operate in the Lone Star State.

