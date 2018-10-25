TxDot Urges Caution on Newly Widened Hwy. 24

Texas Department of Transportation official Tim McAlavy has issued a clarification on the Hwy 24 story we ran on Wednesday. During the evenings southbound traffic lanes are open, so the road traffic does flow in both directions in separated lanes, but the road is not officially open/or complete as a four-lane highway. Some paving and re-striping/pavement markings work remains undone and there active work zones on this stretch of the highway that may require temporary lane closures or traffic shifts, as well as a reduced speed limit. McAlavy said TxDOT is concerned that that people will think the work is finished and that work zones, lane shifts/closures are no longer going on and that work zone speed limits no longer apply.