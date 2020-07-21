" /> U.S. Senator Cornyn Hosts WebEx – EastTexasRadio.com
U.S. Senator Cornyn Hosts WebEx

3 hours ago

The U.S. Senator John Cornyn

U.S. Senator John Cornyn is hosting an East Texas Regional Chambers of Commerce WebEx. The Senator will discuss the Corona Virus and how it is affecting Texans as well as the current economic climate by answering your questions as a concerned business owner.  

To join the WebEx, click on the link below. If you do not have WebEx installed on your computer, please visit www.webex.com before downloading the program. If you don’t want to participate via computer, you can call 199 712 8250.

Event password: 65dfVbtWJX4

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11:00 am Texas time.

