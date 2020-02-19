" /> UIL Committee Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
UIL Committee Meeting

10 hours ago

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the UIL Office to discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearing follows.

HEARING (AA)

10:00 a.m.

AA. Chilton High School: Appeal of District 17-2A Executive Committee Regarding Alleged Violations of Section 1202(a)(1), Employment of Coaches

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

