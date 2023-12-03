UIL Football Semi-Final Pairings

Semi-Finals Pairings
6A DI RII
Duncanville vs. North Crowley at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm
6A DII RII
DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm
5A DI RII
Forney vs. Aledo at MISD Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm
5A DII RII
South Oak Cliff vs. Frisco Emerson at Ford on Friday at 7:00 pm
4A DI RII
Anna vs. Decatur at Collins Complex on Friday at 7:00 pm
4A DII RII
Gilmer vs, Glenn Rose at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm
4A DI RIII
Chapel Hill vs. SA Davenport at McLane on Friday at 7:00 pm
3A DI RII
Malakoff vs. Brock at Ford on Thursday at 7:00 pm
3A DII RII
Gunter vs. Canadian at Anthony Field on Friday at 6:00 pm
3A DII RIII
Daingerfield vs, Tidehaven at Randall Reed Std on Thursday at 7:00 pm
2A DI RIII
Timpson vs. Ganado at Woodforest on Thursday at 7:00 pm
2A DII RIII
Mart vs. Chilton at Crusader Std on Friday at 7:00 pm
AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.
UIL Football State Championships
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.
Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N
Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)
Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv
Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)
Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.
Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA
Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)
Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ