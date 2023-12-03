UIL Football Semi-Final Pairings

Semi-Finals Pairings

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. North Crowley at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Aledo at MISD Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff vs. Frisco Emerson at Ford on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Anna vs. Decatur at Collins Complex on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs, Glenn Rose at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Chapel Hill vs. SA Davenport at McLane on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Malakoff vs. Brock at Ford on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Canadian at Anthony Field on Friday at 6:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs, Tidehaven at Randall Reed Std on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson vs. Ganado at Woodforest on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Chilton at Crusader Std on Friday at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ