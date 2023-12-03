Weekly Road Report

Paris District Road Report for the week of December 4, 2023

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting December 4, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin County

The annual crack seal contract to place sealant in the pavement cracks on roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a crack seal:

Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zones.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform edge repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking should use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

Hopkins County

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Lamar & Delta Counties

Delta County

Red River County

, at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has set signal poles at Live Oak Street and put drill shafts for signal poles at University Drive. Work crews are installing sidewalks and ADA ramps at various locations. Milling on the southbound SH 24 and SH 11 main lanes is ongoing. Teams are placing hot mix at multiple locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing some driveways and driveway safety-end-treatments. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor is performing detour work and backfilling edges. The contractor has begun demolishing the median on the north end of the I-30 intersection.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. Reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor is on mile six of this eight-mile project, has started prime coat operations, and is working on grading and finish work along with backfilling and ditch work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue Bridge: Greenville. The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs. The contractor has begun demolition of the existing structure and will begin work on abutments. The contractor is waiting on beam fabrication; beams will be placed once complete. The contractor will begin work on the Bledsoe Creek bridge while they fabricate the beams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.