UIL State Volleyball Tournament

Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears

UIL Volleyball State Tournament Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2021 UIL Volleyball State Championships will be held Wednesday-Saturday, Nov 17-20, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Pairings:

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Conference 1A Semifinals

11:00 am – Fayetteville (44-2) vs. Sulphur Bluff (26-9)

1:00 pm – Veribest (34-5) vs. Blum (35-12)

Conference 2A Semifinals

3:00 pm – Beckville (45-3) vs. Crawford (43-7)

5:00 pm – Wink (42-4) vs. Thrall (37-8)

Thursday, Nov. 18

Conference 3A Semifinals

11:00 am – Lorena (38-4) vs. Gunter (36-7)

1:00 pm – Bushland (33-5) vs. Columbus (38-8)

3:00 pm – Conference 1A Final

Conference 4A Semifinals

5:00 pm – Celina (41-1) vs. Needville (33-12)

7:00 pm – Bellville (41-8) vs. Decatur (36-8)

Friday, Nov. 19

Conference 5A Semifinals

11:00 am – Lucas Lovejoy (40-6) vs. Manvel (37-11)

1:00 pm – Comal Canyon (43-8) vs. Grapevine (21-17)

3:00 pm – Conference 2A Final

Conference 6A Semifinals

5:00 pm – Northside Brandeis (45-2) vs. Bridgeland (39-11)

7:00 pm – Fort Bend Ridge Point (38-10) vs. Keller (31-12)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Finals

11:00 am – Conference 3A Final

1:00 pm – Conference 4A Final

3:00 pm – Conference 5A Final

5:00 pm – Conference 6A Final

Doors will open one hour before the first match each day.

The home team is listed first.

Parking is available day of the match for $15 in the lots adjacent to the Curtis Culwell Center. Discounted parking will be sold online before the start of the tournament: Click here.

Ticket prices are $15 for a one-day pass and $25 for a two-day pass. An all-tournament ticket is $35. You must purchase all tickets in advance. Click here

You can purchase a Coaches All-Tournament Pass for $30, but only in person with proof of TGCA or THSCA membership card at the Culwell Center Ticket Office during the tourney.

Curtis Culwell Center Clear Bag Policy

The Curtis Culwell Center has implemented a clear bag policy to ensure guest safety and quicker entry into the facility. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more prominent than a small clutch bag. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at the following link: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/state-volleyball/Clear_bag_policy_ALL_EVENTS.pdf.

UIL App

Follow all the action and updates on UIL State, the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

UIL Volleyball State Tournament Games to be Broadcast Live

NFHS Network will provide live coverage of the 2021 UIL Volleyball State Tournament.

Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend matches can watch the UIL Volleyball State Tournament live online with a subscription https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/volleyball.

For complete broadcast information, please visit https://www.uiltexas.org/volleyball/state/volleyball-state-tournament-broadcast-information.