Lake Fork Bassmaster Elite Series

Lake Fork Hosts Bassmaster Elite Series

Q.U.I.T.M.A.N., Texas: The Bassmaster Elite Series continues its season deep in the heart of Texas when Lake Fork hosts the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork May 19-22, 2022.

Live coverage for all four days of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. FS1 will also broadcast live with the tournament leaders at 7:00 am C.T. on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

The Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission are the Bassmaster Elite hosts at Lake Fork.

WHO: The tournament pits 93 of the top bass anglers in the world against big bass and one another as they battle for the coveted championship trophy, $100,000 first-place prize, and a total purse of more than $720,000.

THE STORIES:

Lake Fork, renowned for producing giant bass, was named the No. 1 fishery in the U.S. for 2021 by Bassmaster Magazine.

Elite Pro Lee Livesay of Longview earned a coveted “Century Belt” when he weighed in 20-bass for a staggering 112 pounds, 5 ounces on Lake Fork in 2021. South Carolina angler Patrick Walters (102-5), who earned his second Century Belt in two stops at Fork, joined Livesay. In 2020, Walters set a record for margin of victory, besting the second-place finisher by more than 29 pounds.

Two Texas high school anglers — Connor Dunn of Lucas and Jared Mizell of Pearland — will be onsite as part of the pomp and festivities surrounding the 12-person Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

RESOURCES: B.A.S.S. has a media boat and local angler available in two-hour increments each day of the tournament, launching at 8:00 am, 10:00 am, and noon. Sign up for media boat spots.

Angler interviews and photography/video are available to help preview the tournament. In addition, daily results, leader photos, and video clips are available upon request.

Backstage access, preferred seating, and a designated angler interview area are available at the venue.

WHERE: Sabine River Authority – Lake Fork (353 PR 5183, Quitman, Texas 74783)

WHEN:

Thursday & Friday, May 19 & 20

7:00 am C.T. The entire field of 93 anglers launch from the S.R.A. Public launch viewing is available each day.

7:00 am C.T. Live broadcast coverage begins on Bassmaster.com

3:10 pm C.T. Official weigh-in takes place at S.R.A.

Saturday, May 21

7:00 am C.T. The Top 47 anglers launch

7:00 am C.T. Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1 & Bassmaster.com

10:30 am C.T. Bassmaster Outdoors Expo opens

Hawg Trough Bass Tank & Texas Parks and Wildlife Catfish Tank

Military & First Responder Appreciation Day: Show military or first responder I.D. to a staff person in the Bassmaster merchandise booth for a free hat

NEW Bass University Seminars featuring Mike Iaconelli & Pete Gluszek

NEW exhibitors, including Strike King & Daiwa

Free demo boat rides from Nitro/Ranger/Mercury & Skeeter/Yamaha.

Activities, food & more

11:00 am C.T. The Great Dam Race 5K & Fun Run

1:00 pm CT Bobby Irwin concert

3:10 pm C.T. Semifinal Saturday weigh-in

Sunday, May 22

7:00 am C.T. The Top 10 anglers launch

7:00 am C.T. Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1 & Bassmaster.com

10:30 am C.T. Bassmaster Outdoors Expo & associated activities open

1:00 pm CT Bellamy Brothers concert

3:10 pm C.T. Championship Sunday weigh-in

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, c: 205-253-1114, eharley@bassmaster.com