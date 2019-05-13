UIL – State Tournaments

UIL Tennis State Tournament Information
2019 UIL Tennis State Tournament
Date: May 16-17, 2019
Site: Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Courts, Texas A&M University
Tickets:
Adults: $12
Student: $7
All-Tournament: $20
Parking:
Parking will be available in 100e, 100f, and 100g next to the tennis facility for $5. Please do not park in spots marked with cones.
Pairings: State Tennis Tournament pairings may be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state/brackets
UIL App
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.
Schedule:
The schedule can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state
2019 UIL Girls Golf Tournament First Round Results
1A Girls: Lions Municipal Golf Course//Yardage: 4,660// Par 71
Team Results
|School
|Players
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Robert Lee
|Kelby Clawson, Aimee Zimmermann,
Autumn Ramon, Braylee Hood, Jade
Laxton
|405.00
|0.00
|405
|Clyde Eula
|Mailey Paige Goodman, Anna
Masonheimer, Kailey Fenton, Lorelai Row,
Chloe Cavitt
|405.00
|0.00
|405
|Lenorah Grady
|Grace Williams, Kardian Williams, Sydney
Gonzales, Raina Short, Zoey Ruiz
|423.00
|0.00
|423
|Garden City
|Logan Wood,
Emily Braden, Kylie
Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs
|424.00
|0.00
|424
|Sterling City
|Dally Coulter, Scarlot Longoria, MaKinzee
Woods, Kiely Johnson, Kateland Karnes
|431.00
|0.00
|431
|Knippa
|Victoria Davis, Haley Day, Katelyn
Hernandez, Rebekah Ramirez*, Mia Reyes
|431.00
|0.00
|431
|Happy
|Addi Harris, Macee Johnson, Kinley
Gibson, Ashton Brown
|435.00
|0.00
|435
|Matador Motley County
|Sierra Jameson, Kylee Jones, Kenzie
Clary, Cambrie Marshall, Tyne Marshall
|439.00
|0.00
|439
|Blanket
|Cassie Furry, Shelby Smith, Amada
Menchaca, Bella Boyd
|457.00
|0.00
|457
|Tilden McMullen County
|Schon Edwards, Kaylie Measels, Ashley
Miller, Emery Robles, Jaycee Wheat
|457.00
|0.00
|457
|Leakey
|Aubrey Glass, Kalin Kerr, Avery
Satterwhite, Brianna Webb
|466.00
|0.00
|466
|Richland Springs
|Kamree Lewis, Gracie Ashworth, Atrell
Carlisle, Sierra Tharp
|473.00
|0.00
|473
Individuals
|Name
|School
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Hannah Nimmo
|Greenville Phoenix Charter School
|78.00
|0.00
|78
|Sierra Jameson
|Matador Motley County
|80.00
|0.00
|80
|Mailey Paige Goodman
|Clyde Eula
|83.00
|0.00
|83
|Kami Woodman
|Channing
|85.00
|0.00
|85
|Logan Wood
|Garden City
|85.00
|0.00
|85
|Kelby Clawson
|Robert Lee
|89.00
|0.00
|89
|Scarlot Longoria
|Sterling City
|89.00
|0.00
|89
|Cassie Furry
|Blanket
|90.00
|0.00
|90
|Addi Harris
|Happy
|90.00
|0.00
|90
|Anna Masonheimer
|Clyde Eula
|91.00
|0.00
|91
|Dally Coulter
|Robert Lee
|96.00
|0.00
|96
|Abbie Boggs
|Morton
|98.00
|0.00
|98
|Aimee Zimmermann
|Robert Lee
|98.00
|0.00
|98
|Victoria Davis
|Knippa
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Brianna Webb
|Leakey
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Taeghan Price
|Ira
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Macee Johnson
|Happy
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Kamree Lewis
|Richland Springs
|101.00
|0.00
|101
|Calsey Kay
|Utopia
|103.00
|0.00
|103
|Grace Williams
|Lenorah Grady
|104.00
|0.00
|104
|Madison Thompson
|Munday
|105.00
|0.00
|105
|Brinkley Richardson
|Bryson
|105.00
|0.00
|105
|Rebekah Ramirez
|Knippa
|106.00
|0.00
|106
|Sydney Gonzales
|Lenorah Grady
|106.00
|0.00
|106
|Raina Short
|Lenorah Grady
|106.00
|0.00
|106
|Autumn Ramon
|Robert Lee
|106.00
|0.00
|106
|Kardian Williams
|Lenorah Grady
|107.00
|0.00
|107
|Haley Day
|Knippa
|108.00
|0.00
|108
|Ashley Miller
|Tilden McMullen County
|108.00
|0.00
|108
|Claire Fuchs
|Garden City
|108.00
|0.00
|108
|Kalin Kerr
|Leakey
|109.00
|0.00
|109