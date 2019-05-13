UIL – State Tournaments

UIL Tennis State Tournament Information

2019 UIL Tennis State Tournament

Date: May 16-17, 2019

Site: Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Courts, Texas A&M University

Tickets:

Adults: $12

Student: $7

All-Tournament: $20

Parking:

Parking will be available in 100e, 100f, and 100g next to the tennis facility for $5. Please do not park in spots marked with cones.

Pairings: State Tennis Tournament pairings may be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state/brackets

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Schedule:

The schedule can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state

2019 UIL Girls Golf Tournament First Round Results

1A Girls: Lions Municipal Golf Course//Yardage: 4,660// Par 71

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Robert Lee Kelby Clawson, Aimee Zimmermann,

Autumn Ramon, Braylee Hood, Jade

Laxton 405.00 0.00 405 Clyde Eula Mailey Paige Goodman, Anna

Masonheimer, Kailey Fenton, Lorelai Row,

Chloe Cavitt 405.00 0.00 405 Lenorah Grady Grace Williams, Kardian Williams, Sydney

Gonzales, Raina Short, Zoey Ruiz 423.00 0.00 423 Garden City Logan Wood,

Emily Braden, Kylie

Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs 424.00 0.00 424 Sterling City Dally Coulter, Scarlot Longoria, MaKinzee

Woods, Kiely Johnson, Kateland Karnes 431.00 0.00 431 Knippa Victoria Davis, Haley Day, Katelyn

Hernandez, Rebekah Ramirez*, Mia Reyes 431.00 0.00 431 Happy Addi Harris, Macee Johnson, Kinley

Gibson, Ashton Brown 435.00 0.00 435 Matador Motley County Sierra Jameson, Kylee Jones, Kenzie

Clary, Cambrie Marshall, Tyne Marshall 439.00 0.00 439 Blanket Cassie Furry, Shelby Smith, Amada

Menchaca, Bella Boyd 457.00 0.00 457 Tilden McMullen County Schon Edwards, Kaylie Measels, Ashley

Miller, Emery Robles, Jaycee Wheat 457.00 0.00 457 Leakey Aubrey Glass, Kalin Kerr, Avery

Satterwhite, Brianna Webb 466.00 0.00 466 Richland Springs Kamree Lewis, Gracie Ashworth, Atrell

Carlisle, Sierra Tharp 473.00 0.00 473

Individuals