UIL – State Tournaments

2 hours ago

UIL Tennis State Tournament Information

2019 UIL Tennis State Tournament
Date: May 16-17, 2019
Site: Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Courts, Texas A&M University

Tickets:
Adults: $12
Student: $7
All-Tournament: $20

Parking:
Parking will be available in 100e, 100f, and 100g next to the tennis facility for $5. Please do not park in spots marked with cones.

Pairings: State Tennis Tournament pairings may be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state/brackets

UIL App
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Schedule:
The schedule can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state
2019 UIL Girls Golf Tournament First Round Results

1A Girls: Lions Municipal Golf Course//Yardage: 4,660// Par 71

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score
Robert Lee Kelby Clawson, Aimee Zimmermann,
Autumn Ramon, Braylee Hood, Jade
Laxton		 405.00 0.00 405
Clyde Eula Mailey Paige Goodman, Anna
Masonheimer, Kailey Fenton, Lorelai Row,
Chloe Cavitt		 405.00 0.00 405
Lenorah Grady Grace Williams, Kardian Williams, Sydney
Gonzales, Raina Short, Zoey Ruiz		 423.00 0.00 423
Garden City Logan Wood,
Emily Braden, Kylie
Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs		 424.00 0.00 424
Sterling City Dally Coulter, Scarlot Longoria, MaKinzee
Woods, Kiely Johnson, Kateland Karnes		 431.00 0.00 431
Knippa Victoria Davis, Haley Day, Katelyn
Hernandez, Rebekah Ramirez*, Mia Reyes		 431.00 0.00 431
Happy Addi Harris, Macee Johnson, Kinley
Gibson, Ashton Brown		 435.00 0.00 435
Matador Motley County Sierra Jameson, Kylee Jones, Kenzie
Clary, Cambrie Marshall, Tyne Marshall		 439.00 0.00 439
Blanket Cassie Furry, Shelby Smith, Amada
Menchaca, Bella Boyd		 457.00 0.00 457
Tilden McMullen County Schon Edwards, Kaylie Measels, Ashley
Miller, Emery Robles, Jaycee Wheat		 457.00 0.00 457
Leakey Aubrey Glass, Kalin Kerr, Avery
Satterwhite, Brianna Webb		 466.00 0.00 466
Richland Springs Kamree Lewis, Gracie Ashworth, Atrell
Carlisle, Sierra Tharp		 473.00 0.00    473

 

 

Individuals

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score
Hannah Nimmo Greenville Phoenix Charter School 78.00 0.00 78
Sierra Jameson Matador Motley County 80.00 0.00 80
Mailey Paige Goodman Clyde Eula 83.00 0.00 83
Kami Woodman Channing 85.00 0.00 85
Logan Wood Garden City 85.00 0.00 85
Kelby Clawson Robert Lee 89.00 0.00 89
Scarlot Longoria Sterling City 89.00 0.00 89
Cassie Furry Blanket 90.00 0.00 90
Addi Harris Happy 90.00 0.00 90
Anna Masonheimer Clyde Eula 91.00 0.00 91
Dally Coulter Robert Lee 96.00 0.00 96
Abbie Boggs Morton 98.00 0.00 98
Aimee Zimmermann Robert Lee 98.00 0.00 98
Victoria Davis Knippa 99.00 0.00 99
Brianna Webb Leakey 99.00 0.00 99
Taeghan Price Ira 99.00 0.00 99
Macee Johnson Happy 99.00 0.00 99
Kamree Lewis Richland Springs 101.00 0.00 101
Calsey Kay Utopia 103.00 0.00 103
Grace Williams Lenorah Grady 104.00 0.00 104
Madison Thompson Munday 105.00 0.00 105
Brinkley Richardson Bryson 105.00 0.00 105
Rebekah Ramirez Knippa 106.00 0.00 106
Sydney Gonzales Lenorah Grady 106.00 0.00 106
Raina Short Lenorah Grady 106.00 0.00 106
Autumn Ramon Robert Lee 106.00 0.00 106
Kardian Williams Lenorah Grady 107.00 0.00 107
Haley Day Knippa 108.00 0.00 108
Ashley Miller Tilden McMullen County 108.00 0.00 108
Claire Fuchs Garden City 108.00 0.00 108
Kalin Kerr Leakey 109.00 0.00 109

