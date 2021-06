Ray Perryman

Across the country, extra unemployment benefits are drying up. In Texas, it ends this week. Economist Ray Perryman says this will not push workers back into the labor market because of other factors in play, such as the availability of child care. The extra $300 that was added to unemployment checks was started in March 2020. Congress twice renewed it, but companies have complained about the lack of available workers as the economy reopened.