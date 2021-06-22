Democrats Detour Republicans In Texas

Congressional Democrats have found a way to expand Medicaid in the one-dozen states, including Texas, that haven’t done so. They will attempt to go around conservative state government leaders and work with local leaders. San Antonio Congressman Lloyd Doggett pushes a bill that would give federal dollars directly to local governments and hospitals that want to help expand Medicaid. Texas leads the nation in uninsured people, with an estimated 5.2 million lacking basic health coverage. But that number likely increased, thanks to COVID.