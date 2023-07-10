UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY HOSTS ANNUAL BREAKFAST MEETING AND HONORS BOB HUNDLEY WITH LIFETIME COMMUNITY SERVICE LEADERSHIP AWARD

(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) will hold their Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, August 16th at 9am at the Love Civic Center to recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers who ran those internal campaigns. In addition, the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year will be named and UWLC will honor Bob Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient.

Bob Hundley was born in Okmulgee Oklahoma in 1953. He was schooled in Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1971, graduated with an AS in Criminal Justice from Paris Junior College, and then attended East Texas State and Texas A&M University, Commerce.

Married to Sharon Day, they have three children, Jeff Hundley- Chief of Police Cumby, Sheila Raper, Social Worker and Stefanie Hundley Pharmacy tech and auditor. Four grandsons, Jacob, Isaac, (Both in USAF) Eli, a senior at Commerce High School, and Boston Raper, who attends North Lamar ISD.

Chief Hundley started in law enforcement with the Tyler Police department in January of 1975 and moved back to the Paris Police Department in June of 1975. He worked in uniform patrol, was promoted to Sergeant in 1979, promoted to Lieutenant in 1994, appointed Assistant Chief of Police in 2004 and named Chief of Police in 2009. He retired June 30, 2020 with a total of 45 years’ service. At the time of his retirement, Hundley held a Master Peace officer License, Instructor License, Accident Reconstruction certification and was a founding member of the Paris Police SWAT team.

Presently, Bob Hundley is a member of the Paris Kiwanis, Camp Kiwanis Board of Directors, President of the 100 Club of Lamar County, Chairperson of the Lamar County Child Welfare Board and Vice chair of the Ark-Tex Criminal Justice Advisory Board. His previous service includes the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society Board of Directors, East Texas Police Academy Advisory Board, Paris Police Athletic League, Lamar County Red Cross Chapter and a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Best Practice Accreditation Board as a department assessor.

Tickets to the United Way of Lamar County’s Annual meeting are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Breakfast will be catered by Hole in the Wall. To reserve tickets email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.

The United Way of Lamar County funds 19 partner agencies in Lamar County, provides rent and utility assistance to families in need, has mini food pantries and little libraries throughout the county, distributes diapers to other agencies and churches, awards several college scholarships and hosts several youth programs including Read to the Future, Texas Scholars and the Kids Marathon.

The Annual Breakfast Meeting is the kick-off for the 2023 Fall Campaign. To donate to the campaign go to www.lamarcountyuw.org or mail in donations to: PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.