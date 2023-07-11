Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Second Week of  PJC Coding Camp Still Open In Sulphur Springs

 

 

 

The second week of the robotics coding camp offered at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center campus, which will be held from July 24-28, still has openings for students entering the 6th through 8th grades during the 2022-2023 school year.

This session of camp will be held from July 24-28 and application for attending should be submitted as soon as possible.

Applications are available at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus. For more information call the campus at 903-885-1232. Important forms and the camp application may be found at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/coding-camp-flyer.pdf.

The Robotics Coding Camp will allow students to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. By using a snap-together robotics system, students will be able to design, build and code an endless variety of robots; watch code come alive on a physical robot and apply key STEM skills.

Camps are held Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students may be dropped off at 8:45 a.m. and picked up by 3:15 p.m. at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus.

 

