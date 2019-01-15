United Way of Lamar County Offering Free Tax Preparation

The United Way of Lamar County is again offering free tax preparation through the IRS sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for qualifying Lamar County residents. The VITA program offers tax preparation and e-filing to individuals and families who make less than $60,000 a year and is administered with the help of volunteers who are trained and certified according to IRS standards. The program will be held by appointment only on Thursdays and Fridays during February and March. Call 903-784-6642.

For those who have an email address, they can choose to file online using MyFreeTaxes.com which is also a program of the United Way and is powered by HR Block. MyFreeTaxes.com is for households who make less than $66,000 a year and is easy to use, simple and also completely free.