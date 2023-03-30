UPDATE – Police Pursuit On I-30

From Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 9:49 a.m., a Sulphur Springs Police Department Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 30 near the 125-mile marker. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren but the female driver refused to yield. The vehicle continued to flee from officers and continued eastbound on Interstate 30 through Franklin County into Titus County. In Titus County a Texas DPS Trooper was able to use a pit maneuver and disable the vehicle in the area of the 164-mile marker of Interstate 30. Officers ordered the female driver out of the vehicle but she displayed a handgun and refused to exit. Officers continued to negotiate with the female and she later exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The female driver was later identified as Joanne Haynes from Cleveland, Ohio. Haynes was later arraigned and transported back to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office where she was booked for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

The Sulphur Springs Police Department would like to thank Texas DPS, Hopkins County Sheriffs Office, Saltillo ISD Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department and Mt. Pleasant Police Department for their assistance.