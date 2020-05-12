Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number f COVID-19 Screenings

Friday, May 15, there will be a free COVID-19 Screening available at the Hopkins County Civic Center from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. Please call 512-883-2400 to register for the screening. Registration for the drive-thru starts at 8:00 am Thursday. You will be asked some very simple brief questions about any symptoms. If you work in the fields of healthcare, public safety, or critical infrastructure you will automatically be accepted for the testing even if you have no symptoms.

Please take this opportunity to test if you feel that you may have come in contact with someone or feel you have symptoms. Also, the City of Emory will have testing on Friday at the Rains Junior High School. You may request either location.

From information gathered from the majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 58 days the information is as follows:

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

There are 346 potential cases that met testing requirements. (Testing requirements in place from TX-DSHS & CDC)

The number of cases pending results from Private Labs or TX-DSHS = 17

Confirmed Negative screened cases = 321

Confirmed Positive screened cases = 8 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

Confirmed Recovered cases = 4 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

No confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID 19.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, is working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are being followed with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper handwashing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/