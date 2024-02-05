Upshur County Drug Raid

Upshur County Deputies and the Special Investigations Unit executed a warrant early Friday morning at a compound in the 9000 block of Bob-O-Link Road. Officers seized drugs and weapons, including a gun engraved with “Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. They took a chained, severely malnourished dog to a veterinarian. Arrested on multiple charges were 39-year-old Cameron Scott Spears, 50-year-old Jimmy Wayne Skinner, and Hailey Renee Shaddix, all of Gladewater, an unarranged homeless man, and a Hawkins woman.